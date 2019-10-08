AC Milan fans already want #PioliOut before hire is even made official

Stefano Pioli’s hire has yet to be made official, but AC Milan fans are already voicing their disapproval with the trending hashtag #PioliOut.

The Rossoneri sacked Marco Giampaolo on Tuesday after a dreadful start to the campaign that saw them record just three wins from their opening seven Serie A matches.

While not yet official, reports suggest Pioli will take over as the new coach on a two-year deal worth €1.5 million a season.

Unfortunately for the 53-year-old the reported hire hasn’t gone down well with Rossoneri fans, with the hashtag #PioliOut proof of that.

The hashtag was at one point the number two trending topic in Italy, with Milan fans making it clear they aren’t fully behind the hire.

One concern is Pioli’s lack of hardware, as he has failed to win a trophy since starting as a coach back in 2003. However, he did manage to lead Lazio to an impressive third-place finish during the 2014/15 season.

Another issue is the fact the tactician is viewed as a backup plan given Milan failed to work out a deal to land Luciano Spalletti, who is currently still under contract at rivals Inter until 2021 after being sacked earlier this summer.

A third and more minor problem amongst fans is Pioli being on record as being an Inter supporter, a fact that hasn’t hurt his professional career to date given he’s coached the likes of Lazio, Bologna, Fiorentina, Palermo and the Nerazzurri.

Perhaps the hashtag isn’t even a rejection of Pioli and more of an indictment of the Milan management, as Paolo Maldini and Zvonimir Boban haven’t been spared from criticism.

Given the duo gave the go-ahead on the Giampaolo hire only to sack him after seven matches, it appears the concerns of Milan fans go beyond just who is sitting on the bench.