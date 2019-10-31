AC Milan fans jeer Suso during reading of formation

Suso’s Thursday night was filled with highs and lows, as the Spaniard was initially jeered during the reading of AC Milan’s formation.

The Spaniard will garner all the headlines on Friday morning after scoring the game-winner against SPAL, as his free-kick in the 63rd minute left Etrit Berisha with no chance.

It’s a goal that brings some much needed relief to Milan and new coach Stefano Pioli, who won his first game since taking over on October 9.

The result must be extra sweet for Suso however, as his night got off on the wrong foot when fans jeered the reading of his name over the loud speaker.

Initially left on the bench by Pioli, the Spaniard’s season hasn’t gone to plan so far this campaign, with supporters vocal about their displeasure as before Thursday’s game he had only registered one assist in nine matches.

As a result Rossoneri fans will be hoping Suso’s goal against SPAL not only turns his season around, but also that of the team.