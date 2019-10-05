AC Milan player ratings: Rossoneri down Genoa despite Reina howlers

AC Milan came from behind to beat Genoa 2-1 at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris in Serie A on Saturday, easing the pressure on coach Marco Giampaolo.

The Rossoneri trailed to a Lasse Schone freekick just before halftime, although the former Ajax man was assisted by an awful attempted save by goalkeeper Pepe Reina.

However, Milan hit back after the break with two quickfire strikes, as Theo Hernandez tucked away from a tight angle at the near post, before substitute Rafael Leao won a penalty courtesy of a Davide Biraschi handball. The defender was sent off, whilst Franck Kessie made no mistake from the spot.

The action was far from over however, as Milan were also reduced to 10 men when Davide Calabria received his marching orders for shirt pulling.

Meanwhile, Reina was at fault again as he conceded a stoppage time penalty for bringing down Christian Kouame. The Spaniard redeemed himself though, lunging to keep out Schone’s effort and secure the three points.