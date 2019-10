AC Milan hosted Lecce who came away with a 2-2 draw after a last gasp equaliser saw Stefano Pioli’s Rossoneri tenure get off to a poor start.

Hakan Calhanoglu scored and assisted for Krzysztof Piatek, while Khouma Babacar bagged a rebound from his saved penalty, before Marco Calderoni’s fantastic strike saw the visitors grab a point.