AC Milan sack Giampaolo

Just seven games into this Serie A season, Marco Giampaolo has been relieved of his duties as AC Milan coach.

The ex-Sampdoria coach lasted just 111 days in the job after arriving at the Stadio San Siro this past summer, which is the shortest spell any Rossoneri coach has ever had on the bench there having started a season.

“AC Milan announces it has relieved Marco Giampaolo from his position as coach of the first team,” a club statement on Tuesday read.

“The club is grateful to Marco for the work carried out and wishes him all the best to come in his professional career.”

Milan have won just three of their seven Serie A games this season, scoring only six goals in the process. Additionally, they’ve had a man sent off in four of their seven games.

Stefano Pioli is the favourite to take over with reports suggesting he has already signed a two-year deal.