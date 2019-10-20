AC Milan v Lecce: Official Line-Ups

AC Milan welcome Lecce to the Stadio San Siro with Stefano Pioli set to take charge of the Rossoneri for the first time.

Milan have lost just two of their 30 Serie A meetings against Lecce and have won each of their last eight home games against the Giallorossi. However, Milan have lost their last two Serie A home games.

Lecce have won all of their six points this season in away games but haven’t won in Lombardia since January 2005.

Milan: Donnarumma, Conti, Musacchio, Romagnoli, Hernandez, Paquetà, Biglia, Kessie, Suso, Leao, Calhanoglu

Lecce: Gabriel; Meccariello, Lucioni, Rossettini, Calderoni; Tabanelli, Tachtsidis, Majer; Mancosu; Falco, Babacar