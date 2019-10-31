AC Milan v SPAL: Official Line-Ups

AC Milan welcome SPAL to the Stadio San Siro for their Round 10 Serie A clash with the visitors having won only one of their 36 top flight encounters against the Rossoneri.

In the midst of a run which has seen Milan win just one of their last six matches, playing on a Thursday could prove lucky given he Rossoneri have lost only one of their last five Serie A games on that day.

SPAL’s away form isn’t the best either and the Spallini have failed to score in their last four Serie A away games, winning just two of their last 12 home or away.

Milan: Donnarumma; Duarte, Musacchio, Romagnoli, Hernandez; Paqueta, Bennacer, Kessie; Castillejo, Piatek, Calhanoglu

SPAL: Berisha; Tomovic, Vicari, Cionek; Strefezza, Murgia, Missiroli, Kurtic, Reca; Floccari, Petagna