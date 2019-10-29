AC Milan v SPAL: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Stefano Pioli will be hoping it is a case of third time lucky as he searches for his first AC Milan win when they welcome SPAL to San Siro on Thursday night at 21:00.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

AC Milan (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Conti, Musacchio, Romagnoli, Hernandez; Kessié, Bennacer, Paquetà; Rebic, Piatek, Calhanoglu.

Unavailable: Bonaventura.

SPAL (3-5-2): Berisha; Tomovic, Vicari, Igor; Strefezza, Missiroli, Murgia, Kurtic, Reca; Petagna, Paloschi.

Unavailable: Fares, D’Alessandro, Di Francesco

KEY STATISTICS

– SPAL have won only one of their 36 Serie A encounters against AC Milan (2.8%): their lowest win percentage against a single opponent in the competition (min. 5 games played).

– SPAL have won only one of their 18 games away from home against AC Milan (D4 L13).

– AC Milan have lost only one of their last five Serie A games played on a Thursday (W2 D2), whilst they have been managed by five different managers in this run; their only defeat during this period came this season (2-1 vs Torino in September).

– Across their last 12 league games, SPAL have won just twice (D1 L9): among ever present Serie A sides during this period, no team has won fewer games.

– Milan have lost five games in Serie A this season (W3, D1), only twice in their history have they lost six of their opening 10 league games of a season: in 1938/39 and in 1941/42.

– SPAL have failed to score in their last four Serie A away games; only twice in their history have they registered a longer drought away from home in the top flight – in 1962/63 (nine) and in 1965/66 (five).

– Eight of the 13 goals Milan have conceded this season have come during the final 30 minutes of play: no Serie A side has conceded more goals during this period of games.

– Across the last five Serie A MD’s, Milan have conceded 10 goals, only Genoa (12) have conceded more during this period.

– Franck Kessie has scored three goals in four Serie A appearances against SPAL, including a brace back in May: against no side has he scored more in the competition.

– Andrea Petagna made his Serie A debut with Milan in August 2013, against Verona – he scored in his last league game against Milan at San Siro (December 2018): the SPAL striker has never scored in back to back away games against a single opponent in the top flight.