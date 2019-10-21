AC Milan’s early-season troubles down to poor relationship with Giampaolo

Despite drawing with Lecce on Sunday evening, AC Milan showed more positivity under Stefano Pioli than they had under Marco Giampaolo.

The Rossoneri started the game brightly, taking the game to the Pugliese side.

Corriere della Sera have written that Milan’s apparent new life is down to the freedom of not having to work under Giampaolo anymore, with whom there was never a good relationship.

Under the ex-Sampdoria boss, Milan won just three of their opening seven Serie A matches, losing the other four.

They did manage to scrape a win against Genoa in his last game in charge, which he thought had bought him more time on the bench, but it wasn’t to be.