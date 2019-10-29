AC Milan join list of Rakitic suitors

AC Milan are contemplating the acquisition of experienced players in the January transfer window and they are thinking of Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic as one of those signings.

The 31-year-old Croatian international is no longer a regular starter with the Blaugrana and the Rossoneri want to capitalise on his situation at the Camp Nou.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, AC Milan want players that can assist their young squad by providing leadership as well as experience and Rakitic fits the bill.

The Diavolo intend to use Chief Football Officer Zvonimir Boban as an integral part in the negotiation process and hope he persuades his compatriot to move to Italy.

Although selling goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is an option to help provide funds for a Rakitic transfer, AC Milan want to avoid offloading any key players in January.

Rakitic has played six out of a possible nine Spanish Primera Division matches for Barcelona so far this season but he has only played 167 minutes in total.