Agnelli: Juventus are the biggest club in Italy, but still behind in Europe

Andrea Agnelli has no doubts that Juventus are the best-run club in Italy, but knows they hav some way to go before claiming the same in Europe.

The Old Lady have dominated Italian football for the last eight years, though haven’t managed to conquer the Champions League.

“At this point Juventus are the biggest club in Italy but only one of the biggest in Europe,” Agnelli said.

“Look at Bayern [Munich], Real [Madrid] and Barcelona and you see their budgets are very big.

“We pay attention to our growth and we’re happy with how things are going. But in terms of turnover we’re still behind.”

“We have to keep up with the big names. We’ve doubled our turnover since I arrived but we’re still behind the Spanish sides.”