Allegri ready to replace Solskjaer at Manchester United

Former Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri appears to be on the verge of taking over from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United.

Allegri, who led Juventus to five consecutive Scudetti, has been linked with several jobs since leaving La Vecchia Signora. Having won trophies with such a high profile club, Allegri is viewed in England as a hot commodity.

With Solskjaer struggling to change the clubs fortunes Tuttosport have reported that the United hierarchy are looking to make a change.

Allegri is thought to have been in talks with the club over a deal that would see the 52-year-old Italian earn around €7.5 million a year.

Recent reports have also suggested that out-of-favour Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic has agreed a deal to make the switch to United in the next transfer window.

The 33-year-old Croatian was a vital cog in Allegri’s Scudetto-winning sides and the two could soon be reunited at Old Trafford.