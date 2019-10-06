Ancelotti: Lozano needs time to adapt to Serie A

STADIO GRANDE TORINO (Turin) – Carlo Ancelotti claimed Hirving Lozano needs time to adapt to Serie A, and asked for balance in criticism when assessing Napoli’s performances, after the Partenopei managed their second 0-0 in as many games.

Ancelotti believes the Mexico international is going through the normal difficulties of playing in a new country.

“Lozano has just arrived in Italy, he is facing the problems every player faces,” Ancelotti told reporters after the game.

“He has to adapt to a new league and to the team, and the team has to get used to him.

“Even [former Roma player] Falcao took about six months to adapt to Serie A, so even Lozano might need time.

“He wasn’t decisive [against Torino], but he was dangerous nonetheless.”

The Napoli coach claims everyone needs to take a step back in analysing the past week, and that his side need to work on improving.

“We need to be balance – a couple of weeks ago we were talking about a side that conceded too many goals, now about a team unable to score,” Ancelotti added.

“Against Torino we were a bit shy in the final third.

“In the first month of this season we struggled in defence, but scored a lot of goals.”

Napoli collected four points in the past three matches, and are on 13 points, fourth in Serie A.

“We needed to beat Cagliari at home, and all would be fine,” Ancelotti concluded.

“We put in the right effort against Torino, just didn’t manage to score the winning goal.”