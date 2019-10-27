Ancelotti: Napoli weren’t very lucky against SPAL

Napoli let a lead slip to draw in Ferrara on Sunday afternoon but Carlo Ancelotti wasn’t too disheartened by the dropped points.

Arkadiusz Milik gave the Partenopei an early lead but it only lasted ten minutes and despite piling on pressure in the second half, they weren’t able to break through.

“We hit the woodwork and there were two or three shots that were very close,” he said at his press conference afterwards.

“Their goalkeeper made at least two great saves. If we keep playing like this, the results will come.

“We weren’t very lucky today. It was hard to find the space but we did well to get more width and work a number of shots.”

Despite not beating SPAL, Ancelotti is confident that the side are still playing well and the wins will return before long.

“I’m disappointed with the outcome of the game,” he added, “but I can’t criticise the team for the performance.

“The players showed that they’re in good form and that they weren’t tired from playing a lot of games. We kept pushing until the end.”