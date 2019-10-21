Atalanta hit with defensive crisis ahead of Manchester City trip

Gian Piero Gasperini has been presented with a selection crisis ahead of Atalanta’s trip to Manchester City as injuries plague his defence.

Both Jose Luis Palomino and Simon Kjaer will miss the game in England, presented the Serie A representatives with a real problem.

The Argentinian has an issue with his left flexor, whereas Kjaer is suffering with a right adductor problem.

Gasperini will likely give Roger Ibanez a place in the starting XI on Tuesday, despite the Brazilian not yet starting a game this season.

La Dea already have defensive concerns when their full squad is available, as was shown in Rome on Saturday where they blew a 3-0 lead to draw with Lazio.