Atalanta v Shakhtar Donetsk: Official Line-Ups

Atalanta host Shakhtar Donetsk at their European home of the Stadio San Siro on Tuesday evening in their first ever Champions League game on Italian soil.

The game is the first competitive meeting between the two clubs, and the Bergamaschi will need to get a positive result after their 4-0 hammering at the hands of Dinamo Zagreb in the opening round.

Since, La Dea have drawn 2-2 with Fiorentina and beaten both Roma (2-0) and Sassuolo (4-1) in Serie A.

Shakhtar have one just one of their 11 previous trips to Italy, which came in a 2-0 defeat of Roma in 2011.

Atalanta: Gollini; Toloi, Masiello, Palomino; Hateboer, De Roon, Pasalic, Castagne; Papu, Ilicic, Zapata.

Shakhtar: Pyatov; Bolbat, Kryvtsov, Matviyenko, Ismaily; Alan Patrick, Stepanenko; Marlos, Kovalenko, Taison; Junior Moraes