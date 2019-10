Luis Suarez netted twice to lead Barcelona to a 2-1 comeback victory over Inter on Wednesday, but it’s Arturo Vidal’s inclusion that changed the contest.

Lautaro Martinez opened the scoring after just three minutes, and the Blaugrana were lucky to head into half-time down just one goal after a poor performance.

However Vidal was brought on for Busquets in the 53rd minute, and from there things changed markedly for the home side as they looked like a different outfit completely.