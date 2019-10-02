Barcelona v Inter: Official Line-Ups

Alexis Sanchez and Lautaro Martinez lead the line for Inter against Barcelona at the Camp Nou on Wednesday night in the absence of the injured Romelu Lukaku.

That was the only major concern for coach Antonio Conte heading into this one as he looks to get his side back on track after drawing 1-1 with Slavia Prague in their opener.

Lionel Messi also makes his return from injury for the hosts, linking up with Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann in attack.

Junior Firpo was a late pull out through injury for the home side, meaning Nelson Semedo features at left-back, with Sergi Roberto at right-back.

Barcelona also drew their opening game in the tournament this season, a scoreless stalemate with Borussia Dortmund.

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Pique, Lenglet, Semedo; De Jong, Busquets, Arthur; Perez, Suarez, Griezmann.

Inter: Handanovic; Godin, De Vrij, Skriniar; Candreva, Barella, Brozovic, Sensi, Asamoah; Sanchez, Lautaro.