Barella: Inter deserved win, though San Samir played his part

Inter midfielder Nicolo Barella believes the Nerazzurri deserved their 2-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday, though he singled out Samir Handanovic for special praise.

Lautaro Martinez netted in the first half while Antonio Candreva wrapped up proceedings in the final minutes to secure three important points for the Italian giants.

Inter now sit level with Dortmund on four points after three matches, and Barella believes it’s deserved given their performance.

“I think that we won by being compact for 90 minutes and not giving up a centimetre to Borussia,” he told Sky Sport Italia.

“The coach asks that from us and we must continue to do that in order to grow. We’ve often played great games and not made the most of our chances, like with Barcelona, but that didn’t happen today.

“Today was all down to us. Ever since the coach took me off at half-time against Udinese because I was booked I’ve tried to improve.

“The coach is really helping me. I don’t think he will punish Candreva as he would have taken off his shirt in that situation as well!

“We did well and that celebration was warranted. We are going on a journey and today we conceded little against a strong Borussia side, and then there is San Samir [Handanovic] who always gets his hands on the match.”

Inter’s next match sees them travel to Germany to take on Dortmund on November 5.