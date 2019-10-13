Berlusconi: The best way to make AC Milan great again is to give it back to me

Ex-AC Milan president Silvio Berlusconi thinks that his return to the club is the easiest way for the Rossoneri to get back to the top.

The former Italian prime minister served as club president between 1986 and 2017, before finally selling.

“It’s a very simple idea, but more difficult to make reality,” the 83-year-old Berlusconi said when asked how Milan could return to their former glories.

“We have to give it back to Silvio Berlusconi!”

Both Milan and Inter are planning to leave their shared current home of the Stadio San Siro, with new proposals having been presented. Berlusconi, though, doesn’t want to see the iconic arena replaced.

“I like the projects,” he said of the new ideas, “Milan and Inter will play in a beautiful stadium.

“But I hope they find a solution that doesn’t require the demolition of the San Siro.

“We’re bound by heart at the San Siro. It’s the stadium where you can watch better than anywhere.”