Blow for Inter as Alexis Sanchez could miss three months

Inter forward Alexis Sanchez is expected to be out for three months after suffering an injury while on International duty with Chile.

Alexis, who is on loan from Manchester United, has had an action packed start to life back in Serie A, his full debut saw him score and before being sent of against Sampdoria.

“Alexis Sanchez underwent medical tests earlier this morning at the Humanitas Institute in Rozzano,” a statement on Inter’s official website read. “Results revealed a joint dislocation in his left ankle which has caused damage to the peroneus longus tendon.

“The player will meet for further consultations with Professor Ramon Cugat in Barcelona on Wednesday, where they will seek to reach a decision on whether surgical intervention is necessary.”

A decision will be made to see if surgery is needed, this news will have come as a blow to coach Antonio Conte, who now only has Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku, as well as youngster Sebastiano Esposito, available in the striking department.