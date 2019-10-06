Bologna v Lazio: Official Line-Ups

Bologna will be seeking a rare win over Lazio as they welcome the Biancocelesti to the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara in Serie A this Sunday afternoon.

The Romans haven’t lost against their round-seven hosts since March 2012, winning six and drawing six of the 12 meetings since. Even goals are hard to come by for the Rossoblu when Lazio arrive, failing to score in five of the last seven games between the two in Emilia-Romagna.

That task of netting won’t be made easy against Simone Inzaghi’s side. Lazio have kept a clean sheet in three of their last six Serie A games: as many as they had managed in the previous 15.

After their best ever start to a top-flight season – collecting seven points from their opening three games – the Rossoblu failed to pick up a single point in the three games that followed.

Bologna: Skorupski; Tomiyasu, Bani, Danilo, Krejci; Poli, Medel, Svanberg; Orsolini, Palacio, Sansone.

Lazio: Strakosha, Marusic, Acerbi, Felipe, Radu, Correa, Leiva, Alberto, Lulic, Milinkovic-Savic, Immobile.