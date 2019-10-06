Bologna v Lazio: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Lazio make the trip to the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara on Sunday afternoon for a 15:00 kick-off against Bologna in Serie A.

Probable Formations

Bologna (4-2-3-1): Skorupski; Tomiyasu, Bani, Denswil, Mbaye; Poli, Medel; Orsolini, Palacio, Sansone; Santander.

Unavailable: Dijks.

Suspended: Soriano.

Lazio (3-5-2): Strakosha; Luiz Felipe, Acerbi, Radu; Lazzari, Milinkovic, Leiva, Luis Alberto, Lulic; Caicedo, Immobile.

Key Statistics

– Lazio haven’t lost to Bologna in Serie A since March 2012, winning six and drawing six of 12 such meetings since.

– Bologna have failed to score in five of their last seven home Serie A games against Lazio (scoring three goals in this period): the Emiliani had scored 11 goals in their previous five such league meetings (an average of 2.2 per game).

– After going 10 away Serie A games unbeaten in Emilia Romagna (W8 D2), Lazio have lost their last two such matches in this region, both against SPAL.

– After Bologna equalled their best ever start to a Serie A campaign in the three points for a win era (seven points in their first three games), they have since picked up only one point in their subsequent three Serie A matches.

– Bologna lost their last home league game, doing so against the other side from the capital, Roma. They had won eight consecutive home league games beforehand.

– Lazio have kept a clean sheet in three of their last six Serie A games: as many as they had managed in their previous 15 league matches.

– Bologna have conceded the most headed goals (four) in the Italian top-flight in 2019/20. However, Lazio are one of the five Serie A sides to have failed to score via a header this season.

– Lazio and Bologna are two of the six Serie A teams to have scored each of their goals from inside the box this season.

– Mattia Destro’s last goal in Serie A was back in May 2019 against Lazio. The striker has already scored five goals against the Biancocelesti in the Italian top flight.

– Senad Lulic’s first goal in Serie A was against Bologna in October 2011. He has scored four times against them in the competition, more than any other opponent.