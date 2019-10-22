Bonucci: Juventus are lucky to have such talented players

After a late 2-1 win over Lokomotiv Moscow, Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci praised the quality of his teammates, in particular those who have the ability to win games.

Paulo Dybala was that player in question on Tuesday evening has he bagged two in two minutes to give Juventus the three points.

“It was a difficult first half and we conceded an easy goal, but we are a great team and managed to overturned it thanks to the many talented players we have.

“We were more aggressive and mentally switched on in the second half. We were patient and knew we had the possibility of getting the win.

“Dybala was decisive with his two goals, and everyone else worked brilliantly, and everyone knows what they have to do, and do it to the fullest.

“The talented players decide games, such as [Gonzalo] Higuain, [Cristiano] Ronaldo, [Federico] Bernardeschi, and today Dybala.

“It is fortunate that we have so many great players in the squad who can be decisive at any moment.

Bonucci’s attention then turned to his defensive partner, Matthijs De Ligt, who has been flung into the Juventus defence given the injury to Giorgio Chiellini.

“He [De Ligt] is having a great season,” Bonucci said. “And let’s not forget he is only 19 years old, and has come of a totally different style of football.

“At the start of tonight’s game we got it all wrong, and I made mistakes tonight as well.

“He has the strength to bear the heavy burden of a shirt like Juventus’. He has broad shoulders and is following the path which we have all taken.

“He had to speed things up after Chiellini’s injury, but he has all the qualities and talent to do well in for a team like Juventus.

“We are lucky to have him and soon he will get back to the high levels [he has previously shown].

“We all have great confidence in him and he has to have confidence in himself as he has the required quality.”