Leonardo Bonucci was left regretting two points dropped as Juventus slipped at Lecce on Saturday.

The Old Lady only managed a 1-1 draw in Puglia, and the defender has demanded more from the side in the future.

“Two points left on the road,” he wrote on Instagram afterwards.

“This has to make us even more cynical.

“Thankfully we play again on Wednesday at home and our goal has to be getting back to winning ways immediately.”