Bonucci: This Italy group feels more like a club squad

Leonardo Bonucci says the current Italy setup feels more like a club environment than a typical national team squad.

The Azzurri sealed their place at next summer’s European Championship with a 2-0 defeat of Greece on Saturday evening.

“This group is more like a club than a national team selection,” Bonucci said at his press conference on Monday.

“Every time we meet up again it’s like we’re together every day.

“They’re a group of responsible, polite guys who are ready to follow the coach’s instructions.

“We all give everything on the pitch.”

Having failed to reach the 2018 World Cup, Italy are making their way back to the top table.

“We’ll find out [our level] when we play against them [the top sides] but I think we’re at a good point,” the Juventus defender added.

“Maybe we feel a level below, but when we go out to play them we feel on par.

“We showed that against Portugal at home. It’s a gap that’s being reduced.

“We’ll be ready for a great European Championship.”