Brescia v Inter: Official Line-Ups

Inter will look to reclaim top spot in Serie A – for one night at least -as they travel for a clash at Brescia on Tuesday.

With league leaders Juventus taking on Genoa on Wednesday, three points would see the Nerazzurri temporarily leapfrog their rivals – something they weren’t able to do on Saturday after being held to a 2-2 draw by Parma.

Brescia (3-5-2): Alfonso; Sabelli, Cistana, Gastaldello; Mateju, Bisoli, Tonali, Romulo, Mangraviti; Donnarumma, Balotelli

Inter (3-5-2): Handanovic; Godin, De Vrij, Skriniar; Candreva, Gagliardini, Brozovic, Barella, Asamoah; Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez