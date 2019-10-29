Brescia v Inter: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Serie A brings a Lombardy derby to look forward to on Tuesday night as Inter make the trip to the Stadio Mario Rigamonti to face Brescia at 21:00.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Brescia (4-3-1-2): Joronen; Sabelli, Cistana, Gastaldello, Mateju; Bisoli, Tonali, Romulo; Spalek; Donnarumma, Balotelli.

Unavailable: Torregrossa, Martella, Magnani, Dessena, Chancellor.

Inter (3-5-2): Handanovic; Godin, De Vrij, Skriniar; Candreva, Gagliardini, Brozovic, Barella, Asamoah; Lautaro, Lukaku.

Unavailable: Sanchez, D’Ambrosio, Sensi, Vecino.

KEY STATISTICS

– Inter have found the net in each of their last 10 Serie A meetings against Brescia (W6 D3 L1).

– Brescia have only won three of their 22 Serie A home games against Inter, with their last win coming in 2001. Indeed, the Nerazzurri have registered eight wins and 11 draws.

– Inter will be looking to find the back of the net in 13 consecutive Serie A games for the first time since February 2010 (currently on a streak of 12).

– Inter have only lost one of their 19 Serie A games on Tuesday (v Novara in 2011) – recording six draws and 12 victories in the process.

– Brescia have collected one draw and two defeats at home in Serie A this season: only three times in their history have they lost three of their first four top-flight home matches (2004/05, 2002/03 and 1931/32).

– Inter have won each of their first four Serie A away games this season: only three times in their top flight history have they won their first five such matches (2012/13, 1997/98 and 1966/67).

– Antonio Conte has won each of his last seven Serie A away games with Juventus and Inter: he has never won eight in a row in the competition; moreover, this is the longest current away run for any manager in the top-flight.

– Inter have won their last six Serie A games against newly-promoted teams, keeping a clean sheet four times in the period – including in the most recent match against Lecce.

– Former Inter player Mario Balotelli has played five Serie A matches against the Nerazzurri, failing to score on each occasion. Indeed, Balotelli has faced Inter more times without ever scoring than he has against any other team in the competition.

– Romelu Lukaku has scored four goals in his first four Serie A away games for Inter: the only player to have scored five in his first five such matches with the Nerazzurri in the three points for a win era was Diego Milito, in November 2009 – no player has scored more.