Brozovic: More difficult for Inter without Sensi

Inter midfielder Marcelo Brozovic believes things will be more difficult for the Nerazzurri against Borussia Dortmund due to the absence of Stefano Sensi.

Antonio Conte’s side secured a 4-3 victory over Sassuolo on Sunday without the Italian, who has quickly established himself at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

With Sensi still unavailable for Wednesday’s Champions League clash with Dortmund, Brozovic knows he must do more to boost Inter’s chances of victory.

“Certainly this is [the best Inter I’ve played in] in the three or four years I’ve been here,” he told the assembled press on Tuesday. “A lot of experienced players have been brought in and we are strong team.

“We must show that and continue to work as there is an important game tomorrow. We are playing at home and want to win.

“Nothing changes for me [without Sensi] as I have to play my role. I want to help my teammates, but certainly Sensi is an important player and it will be a tough match without him.

“However we must play without him regardless.”

Brozovic believes he still has ample room for improvement in the defensive phase of the game.

“I think I must improve defensively,” he added. “I must be more careful, which is what the coach says.

“I must act as a defensive shield and do more. Maybe I lose the ball too much, so I must be more focused.”