Buffon: I still have more to give for Juventus

Juventus veteran Gianluigi Buffon insists that he is far from finished in football and continues to strive to improve, despite approaching his 42nd birthday.

The illustrious goalkeeper returned to Juventus in the summer after a season in France with Paris Saint-Germain, and whilst currently a reserve to first choice Wojciech Szczesny, was adamant that he could enjoy another successful spell before hanging up his gloves.

“I come from a family of sportsmen and women, so I soon learnt the importance of continual self-improvement,” Buffon told Tuttomercatoweb. “I don’t feel that I have given everything I have to offer yet.

“There is maybe another 15% of what I can give, which will serve me through the grand finale of my career.”

Buffon’s glittering career has seen him win Serie A nine times with Juventus in addition to the Coppa Italia five times, including once with Parma.

The veteran, who turns 42 in January, also lifted the World Cup with Italy in 2006 and is the Azzurri’s most capped player of all time, having represented his country 176 times.