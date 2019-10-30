Cagliari v Bologna: Official Line-Ups

Cagliari host Bologna at the Sardegna Arena on Wednesday night as they aim to continue their impressive start to the season.

The Isolani will play host to Sinisa Mihajlovic’s side, with the home side having lost only once in their previous outings against the Rossoblu.

In fact, Cagliari haven’t lost a league game on a Wednesday night since September 2017, winning four and drawing one of their mid-week games since then.

These particular statistics, coupled with the fact that the visitors do not travel well – having won only three of their last 34 Serie A away games – obviously bodes well for Cagliari.

A place in the top four being the potential prize for Rolando Maran’s side, should they win, whereas Bologna can claim a Europa League spot for the time being, both scenarios depending on results elsewhere.

Cagliari: Olsen; Farago, Pisacane, Klavan, Pellegrini; Nandez, Cigarini, Rog, Nainggolan; Joao Pedro, Simeone.

Bologna: Skorupski; Krejci, Denswil, Bani, M’Baye; Sansone, Soriano, Schouten, Dzemaili, Orsolini; Santander.