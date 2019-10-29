Cagliari v Bologna: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Cagliari aim to build on their impressive start to the season on Wednesday night as they welcome Bologna to Sardinia on Wednesday night at 21:00.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Cagliari (4-3-1-2): Olsen; Faragò, Ceppitelli, Klavan, Pellegrini; Nandez, Cigarini, Ionita; Nainggolan; Joao Pedro, Simeone.

Unavailable: Cragno, Pavoletti.

Bologna (4-2-3-1): Skorupski; Mbaye, Danilo, Bani, Krejci; Svanberg, Dzemaili; Orsolini, Soriano, Sansone; Palacio.

Unavailable: Medel, Destro, Tomiyasu, Dijks, Poli.

KEY STATISTICS

– Bologna have lost only one of their last nine Serie A matches against Cagliari (W5 D3), in their previous nine they had lost five times (W1 D3).

– Cagliari have lost just once in their 11 home Serie A games against Bologna in the 21st century (W5 D5).

– The last time Cagliari lost a Serie A match played on Wednesday was back in September 2017; in the most recent five games on this day, they have won four times (D1), including a 1-0 success against Napoli in September 2019.

– After losing four consecutive home Serie A games, Cagliari have won two of their last three matches in Sardegna (D1), keeping a clean sheet last time out (2-0 v SPAL). They haven’t kept two consecutive home clean sheets since October 2018.

– Bologna have won only three of their last 34 away Serie A matches (D11 L20), their last success on the road was back in September 2019 (4-3 against Brescia).

– Cagliari have conceded only eight goals in the current league season; the last time the Sardinian team conceded fewer goals after nine Serie A matches was back in 1979/80 (three).

– Starting from 28th January 2019, Bologna under Sinisa Mihajlovic have netted 44 goals in Serie A, only Atalanta, Napoli and Inter scored more.

– Sinisa Mihajlovic has picked up 2.4 points per game against Cagliari, a record for the Serbian manager amongst teams he’s faced at least two times in Serie A (W8 D2 L1).

– Only against Inter (five) has Radja Nainggolan netted more goals in Serie A than vs Bologna (four) – the Belgian midfielder also scored his first goal in the Italian top-flight vs Bologna, in October 2010.

– Rodrigo Palacio has scored two goals in his last three Serie A matches, as many as he netted in his previous 21 games in the top-flight.