Can attracts Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich interest

Both Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich could offer Emre Can a Juventus escape this coming January.

Can’s situation in Turin has been made clear since his exclusion from their Champions League squad, which caught the midfielder off guard, and he’s desperate to leave the Allianz Stadium.

As reported by Tuttosport, Bayern have long been interested in the World Cup winner and although they were unable to find an agreement with Juventus in the summer, they’ll return once the winter window opens.

PSG are also keen on him, as they continue their never-ending search to strengthen their squad in order to finally compete in Europe.