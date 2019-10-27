Candreva is key for Inter

First he scored against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League, and now again against Parma. Antonio Candreva is a changed man under the tutelage of Antonio Conte.

In addition to getting the first goal, it was he who put in the cross for Romelu Lukaku’s equaliser. The Italian runs himself into the ground in every match, and after bagging just one last season in Serie A, he already had two in this campaign.

Candreva is a key man for Inter on the right side as they look to keep pace with Juventus atop Serie A and possible challenge for a Scudetto come May.

Defensive instability

Against Sassuolo, Inter were all at sea at the back, shipping three goals, though the managed to score four that day, then another two against Parma on Saturday night. And in addition they haven’t had a clean sheet in any of their last four Serie A games.

Saturday could be explained by the absence of Stefan De Vrij, who is key to Antonio Conte’s set up, and with the Dutchman on the bench, Milan Skriniar moved from the left side of the back three to the right, Diego Godin went into the centre, and Alessandro Bastoni to the left.

Conte though will be a little worried that the initial solidity Inter had in the opening games is slowly waning, and will no doubt look to address that against Brescia on Tuesday.

Revenge of the Loanees

Last season it was Federico Dimarco who broke Inter fans’ hearts when he scored the eventual winner against his parent club for Parma. This time it was Yann Karamoh who did the same thing, robbing Marcelo Brozovic twice, and first scoring a wonderful goal from 18 yards, then setting up Gervinho for the second. Inter might think twice in the summer about loaning players to Parma.