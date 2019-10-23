Candreva set for Inter renewal

Antonio Candreva is set to extend his stay with Inter, having impressed Antonio Conte.

The Italian midfielder is often berated, but he’s done enough to convince new coach Conte that he has a place in his plans going forward.

Candreva’s current deal runs until June 2021, but Calciomercato have reported that both his representatives and the club have already opened discussions to extend that until 2022.

Candreva has eight appearances to his name this season, featuring in both of their Champions League games so far and playing six more in Serie A, scoring once.

Since joining Inter in 2016 after four years at Lazio, the No.87 has played 119 times for the Nerazzurri.

His goalscoring figures could perhaps be better, netting just 12 himself and assisting 22 more.