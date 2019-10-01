Castagne: Manchester City will be tough for Atalanta, but anything can happen

Timothy Castagne hasn’t given up on Atalanta qualifying from their Champions League group despite starting the campaign with two defeats and he’s hoping they can upset Manchester City in their next games.

The Nerazzurri blew a one-goal lead to lose 2-1 against Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday evening, but the Belgian was trying to stay positive afterwards.

“It [the games against City] will be difficult, but anything can happen in football,” he said in the mixed zone after the game.

“We have to go out and give it our all, as we did today. It will be much more difficult but we always play better against big teams.”

Atalanta face a double header with City next, making it a very real possibility that they could have no points from four games.