Celtic stun Lazio with late winner

A late Christopher Jullien goal gave Celtic a dramatic 2-1 Europa League win over Lazio in Glasgow on Thursday night.

Manuel Lazzari gave the away side the lead, finishing off a stunning counter attack at the end of the first half, but Celtic rallied and in the second 45 minutes Ryan Christie then Jullien won the three points for the Bhoys.

As a result, Celtic now top Group E, four points ahead of their Italian opponents and one ahead of second placed Cluj.

Despite having plenty of the ball, and in the Lazio half as well, Celtic were unable to trouble Thomas Strakosha and a deflected shot from McGregor was the closest the home side came.

However just before half time, a brilliant counter from Lazio, which took them from the edge of their own penalty area into Celtic’s, was completed in just three passes, and eventually found Lazzari who smashed home from a tight angle, leaving Fraser Forster stranded.

Celtic came out after the break with the bit between their teeth and almost had an equaliser when Bastos lost the ball in his own 18-yard box, but Christie’s effort was deflected away by Vavro.

Lazio though, were dangerous on the counter and Joaquin Correa hit the post, then almost immediately at the other end Celtic got the leveller.

Edouard got to the goalline and his low cross found Christie and he made no mistake, placing the ball just out of Strakosha’s reach.

Marco Parolo and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic had chances to restore Lazio’s lead but were brilliantly denied by Forster, and Ciro Immobile dragged a shot wide after being played in on goal.

Then with one minute left to play, a corner was swung in and an unmarked Jullien headed into the far corner to send Celtic Park into rapture.

Cataldi almost grabbed a point for Lazio at the death with a thunderous strike which was destined for the top corner, but Forster made an unbelievable save.