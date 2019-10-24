Celtic v Lazio: Official Line-Ups

Lazio will face Scottish champions Celtic in the third fixture of the Europa League group stages in a match which is a must-win for the Biancocelesti.

Lazio are on a strange run of form and after back-to-back draws. Celtic have had a mixed bag themselves as they were beaten 2-0 Livingston and had a player sent off, but Neil Lennon’s men put that result behind them and thrashed Ross County 6-0.

Lennon has faced Italian opponents on six occasions and has yet to get a win. With two of the six games being draws against Udinese.

Celtic: Forster; Frimpong, Jullien, Ajer, Bolingoli-Mbombo; Brown, McGregor; Forrest, Elhamed, Elyounoussi; Edouard

Lazio: Strakosha; Bastos, Vavro, Acerbi; Lazzari, Parolo, Leiva, Milinkovic, Jony; Caicedo, Correa.