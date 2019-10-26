Champions Juventus held by Lecce

Lecce held champions Juventus 1-1 on Saturday afternoon to secure a vital point despite being overwhelming underdogs.

Paolo Dybala gave the visitors the lead from the spot, before Marco Mancosu equalised with a calmly taken penalty of his own, much to the delight of the home fans at the Stadio Via del Mare.

A vital result for Lecce in their hunt for survival but a blow for Juventus as they hand Inter the chance to go top, should they beat Parma on Saturday evening.

A frantic opening 15 minutes saw the away team have two penalty appeals turned down, and a Gonzalo Higuain goal ruled out by VAR.

Emre Can appeared to go down easily in the box with referee Paolo Valeri having none of it, and then Danilo seemed to do somewhat the same as he flopped under the challenge of Marco Calderoni, which was met with the same response from the referee.

Higuain though he’d given his side the lead when he tapped in Alex Sandro’s cross-come-shot at the back post, but his joy was short lived as VAR confirmed that he was stood in an offside position.

Gabriel then made a fantastic stop, turning Dybala’s effort around the post after the latter found himself free in the penalty area, during a first half in which the Bianconeri failed to find a breakthrough.

The second half began with a tale of two penalties, with both teams scoring one apiece.

Dybala tucked his penalty away following its award for a foul on Miralem Pjanic by Jacopo Petriccione, after referee Valeri took his time to assess the replay.

Marco Mancosu then took his turn to level from the spot after Matthijs De Ligt was adjudged to have handled the ball following a Lecce corner; a corner which was awarded after the Lecce forward brought a fine save out of Wojciech Szczesny.

Federico Bernardeschi hit the post after brilliantly controlling a long pass from Alex Sandro, before Leonardo Bonucci sent a shot flying over the bar from close range.

The last 10 minutes of the game saw both sides going for the kill, but to no avail as the tie ended in a draw, mainly thanks to Gabriel making a couple of smart saves to ensure his side took a well-earned point.