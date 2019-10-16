Chelsea defender top of Juventus’ transfer wishlist

Juventus are looking ahead to the next transfer window and they have their sights on Chelsea’s Emerson Palmieri.

After letting go of Leonardo Spinazzola, the Bianconeri are short at left back and are looking to strengthen in January.

According to Corriere dello Sport, the move would provide an alternative to Alex Sandro, and although not a neciessity, Juventus are looking to provide the Brazilian with some competition.

During the summer, Juve did bring in Luca Pellegrini from Roma. However, he was loaned to Cagliari in order to get first-team football.

Emerson is a player that Maurizio Sarri got to know well when he was at Chelsea, and often Sarri looked to Emerson instead of Marcos Alonso.

As a result, he is at the top of the list of potential signings in January for the Bianconeri.

In order to ward off any attempts from Juventus to sign the Italian-Brazilian, Chelsea are rumoured to be looking to renew Emerson’s contract which would tie him to the club for a further three years.