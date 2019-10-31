Commisso clinches site for new Fiorentina training centre

Fiorentina announced on Wednesday afternoon that they had completed the acquisition of a site in the Municipality of Bagno a Ripoli that will be the home for their new training ground.

La Viola’s new president Rocco Commisso has acted quickly to implement his plans to improve the club’s infrastructure.

Commisso is also working with the local council to either build Fiorentina a new stadium or at very least make improvements to the Stadio Artemio Franchi.

“After only four months, we are starting to lay the foundations of our new home” said Commisso in a statement made on Wednesday afternoon. “It will be a beautiful site that will fit in seamlessly with the wonderful area of Bagno a Ripoli.”

“I want to thank the Mayor of Bagno a Ripoli, Francesco Casini, for his hard work, and the architect Marco Casamonti, from Archea Associati, for his invaluable, ongoing assistance.”

The new facility will be state of the art and at 62 acres in size Fiorentina will have the biggest training ground in Italy.

Alongside the new facilities, Commisso’s plans to the develop the youth academy appear to signal a bright future for La Viola.