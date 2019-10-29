Conte: Don’t talk to me about Inter performance

Inter coach Antonio Conte lauded his players for pushing through their fatigue and bringing home three points, even if their performance wasn’t the greatest.

Goals from Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku were enough for the Nerazzurri as they defeated Brescia 2-1 on Tuesday to sit atop the Serie A standings ahed of Juventus’ match with Genoa on Wednesday.

Conte’s men struggled for much of the second half as their tired legs eventually showed, but he praised his side for pulling through in the end.

“I am very happy with our performance, but don’t talk to me about it,” he stated at his post-match press conference.

“It wasn’t easy as it was our fourth match in nine days. I’m happy with our ability to suffer and the three points, which we will take home and hold on to tightly.

“The fact that we’ve always won away from home, even on tough grounds, means there’s a willingness to play like we do at home on the road.

“Today’s victory is very important and I challenge anyone to play here and bring home three points.

“I asked my players to show their maturity and we did that. Talking about our performance is reductive and inopportune, as looking at the glass half full doesn’t sit well with me.

“I don’t feel like adding much else, so we’ll look to recover and prepare for Bologna and Borussia Dortmund.”

Lautaro and Lukaku once again added to their goalscoring tallies, and Conte highlighted their importance to his scheme.

“They’ve played a lot and I’m trying to rest them,” he added. “They are key to my footballing ideas.

“Bringing on [Salvatore] Esposito in that situation wasn’t easy, but he could be an ideal alternative.

“Even though there are many difficulties, we will continue on like this.”