Conte: First half was the worst under my time at Inter

After Inter drew 2-2 with Parma, Nerazzurri coach branded the first half of Saturday’s game the worst he has seen under his tenure.

Inter took the lead thanks to Antonio Candreva 23 minutes in, but a five minute burst from Parma saw Yann Karamoh and Gervinho put the away side in front. But just after the break Romelu Lukaku levelled the score.

“It was the worst first half under my tenure,” Conte told the press. “From all points of view. Even after we scored I wasn’t happy.

“We weren’t a team. In the second half I saw the real Inter after they put Parma under pressure, creating a lot, and taking risks, leaving 50m of space behind.

“We deserved something more than just a draw, but Parma play every week, while we play every three days.

“I’m was a little worried about playing the game in Reggio Emilia [against Sassuolo] then playing in Serie A, and then the Champions League. It isn’t so easy.

“I’m not saying anything nasty, but in general we must be careful in the future and do better, for the good of the club.

“The players are exceptional, they gave everything after the first half blackout. Next year we have to look at moments like these and not make the same mistakes again.”

When asked about referee Daniele Chiffi’s performance, Conte didn’t want to burden himself with questions about calls for Lukaku’s going being offside.

“If I can avoid making comments, I will,” Conte said. “Unless they make me angry like they did in Barcelona.

“It’s part of the game and you have to accept it, that’s fine. More than anything it is hard to stand around for five minutes.

“You should always favour those that are attacking. I was more bothered by the fact that [the VAR check] interrupted our attacking pressure when we had Parma on the ropes.

“But the technology is good, so no one can appeal anything.”