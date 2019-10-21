Conte furious with Inter’s near collapse at Sassuolo

Antonio Conte was furious with his Inter players as they nearly threw away the points in their 4-3 win at Sassuolo on Sunday.

The Nerazzurri had led 4-1 with not too long remaining but Filip Djuricic and Jeremie Boga both scored late to make for a tense ending at the Mapei Stadium.

Tuttosport reported on “Conte’s process” this Monday morning, outlining that the coach let his side know in no uncertain terms of his anger.

Inter did get the points though and stay within touching distance of Juventus atop the Serie A table, with 21 points from their eight games so far, two behind Conte’s former side.