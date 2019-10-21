Conte hoping to take Rakitic to Inter

Antonio Conte wants to strengthen his Inter side further in January and Ivan Rakitic tops his list of priorities.

The Croatian is considering leaving Barcelona due to a lack of playing time at the Camp Nou this season, and the Nerazzurri are keen.

La Gazzetta dello Sport have reported that some contact has taken place, and Conte is hoping to get a move over the line.

Should a move for Rakitic fail, he would be happy to see Manchester United’s Nemanja Matic arrive at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

Inter sit second in the Serie A table with 21 points from their eight games so far, only failing to win against leaders Juventus.