Conte: Inter deserve more respect from referees after Barcelona defeat

Inter coach Antonio Conte blasted the officiating in his side’s 2-1 defeat to Barcelona in the Champions League on Wednesday evening.

Having taken an early lead through Lautaro Martinez, the Nerazzurri left empty handed after Luis Suarez netted a second half brace to give Barcelona victory in Group F.

However, Conte was left seething by the performance of Slovenian referee Damir Skomina, and declared his frustration at a number of key decisions.

“From the start I had a feeling of discomfort about the officiating, that is difficult to explain,” the former Chelsea and Juventus coach claimed in his post match press conference at the Camp Nou.

“I had this feeling, even as the officials showed me their ‘Respect’ badges. We give them respect but they also have to give it to us. Maybe I’m wrong, and in any case I am not looking for an alibi, but I am annoyed. It’s frustrating that we lost this match, but I have an uneasy feeling.

“We did beautiful things and created a lot of problems for Barca, but in the end we leave with nothing. I am not making excuses with the referee, but there was a feeling of discomfort because I saw some situations addressed and others not. But when you come to the Camp Nou, you must remember where you are.”

The defeat leaves Inter joint-bottom of Group F with Slavia Prague, having drawn with the Czech outfit in the opening match of the Champions League. The Nerazzurri trail Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona.