Conte: Inter want strong players regardless of nationality

Inter could field as many as six Italians against Parma on Saturday, but coach Antonio Conte made it clear he values quality and reliability over nationality.

The Nerazzurri enter the match off the back of a 2-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League midweek, and there could be some turnover with regards to the starting line-up against the Ducali.

Antonio Candreva, Roberto Gagliardini, Nicolo Barella, Cristiano Biraghi and Alessandro Bastoni could all start, while there is an outside chance youngster Sebastiano Esposito will be handed his Serie A debut after a strong showing against Dortmund.

“The club’s objective is to have as many strong and reliable players as possible, regardless of nationality,” he stated at his pre-match press conference.

“Naturally, an Italian player gives you immediate guarantees because they understand our methods. We are more tactical, picky and work in more detail than they do abroad.

“Having an Italian spirit is important, but I consider [Samir] Handanovic an Italian since he’s been here for so long.

“What’s important is to have players that help you with settling the players from abroad.”

Esposito impressed during his cameo on Wednesday, and Conte made it clear he’s comfortable using the 17-year-old in Alexis Sanchez’s absence.

“We started out with very specific ideas in attack,” he added. “We knew we had three strikers with certain characteristics, and then there is [Matteo] Politano who isn’t really a striker.

“Esposito was the fifth striker and we were happy with that. Sanchez’s loss was significant, but Sebastiano had already done well in the pre-season and we approved of him.

“If a player is strong then his age doesn’t matter. [Paul] Pogba arrived when he was 18 and I played him after two months.

“We are hoping that Alexis returns. I’ll assess the market with the club.”