Conte remembers his Italy: Every player would have given their life for their teammate

Italy achieved qualification for the 2020 European Championship with a win over Greece on Saturday night, reaching a tournament for the first time since Antonio Conte’s tenure with the Azzurri.

Giampiero Ventura failed to guide the side to the 2018 World Cup in the interim, but Conte has been remembering his time with the national team.

“I remember that we managed to work for three and a half weeks together,” he said.

“It was important to shape a group wherein every player would have given his life for his teammate.”

Italy beat Spain in the knockout rounds in France that summer, which Conte took particular pride from.

“Spain were unbeaten in I don’t know how long,” he added.

“They had been world champions, it was a tough match.

“But we managed to beat them, although the quality wasn’t great.”