Conte’s Inter break goalscoring record

Inter’s 2-1 win at Brescia on Wednesday even saw them take their place atop the Serie A table and also allowed Antonio Conte to reach an impressive new height.

With Lautaro Martinez’s opener, Conte had seen his team score in each of his 13 games so far.

According to Opta, no other Nerazzurri boss has ever been able to celebrate a goal in each of their first 13 matches.

Inter have 22 goals from their opening ten Serie A matches, and sit top on 25 points having drawn with Parma and lost to Juventus.

The Old Lady are breathing down their necks in second though and can retake top spot with a win against Genoa on Wednesday evening.