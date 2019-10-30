Contract talks stall as AC Milan consider selling youngster

Davide Calabria’s time with AC Milan could be coming to an end, as the club are considering abandoning talks over a new contract in favour of selling the Italian.

The 22-year-old was a steady presence under Gennaro Gattuso last season, and as a result the Rossoneri and agent Alessandro Lucci discussed a new contract over the summer that would have run until 2024.

Although a verbal agreement was reached, a formal contract was never finalized and calciomercato.com reports a transfer away from Milanello is more likely at the present time.

That’s largely down to Calabria’s play on the field, as his poor form and two red cards in nine matches hasn’t gone down well with management.

As a result the Rossoneri are keen to bring in a new right-back in January, with the 22-year-old the favourite to be sold.

Given Calabria was brought up through the Milan youth ranks his sale would provide the club with a large capital gain, something Andrea Conti would not.

Valencia were already linked with a move in the summer after the injury suffered by Cristiano Piccini, and it looks as though Sevilla have also joined the fray as Milan consider what to do with the young Italian.